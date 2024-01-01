rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021248
Daffodils are one of the earliest flowers to bloom in the spring and are often associated with springtime and rebirth. These…
Daffodils are one of the earliest flowers to bloom in the spring and are often associated with springtime and rebirth. These trumpet-shaped flowers come in a variety of sizes and colors. Traditional daffodils are sunny yellow, but some varieties are white or pastel yellow and some are even pink or green. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License