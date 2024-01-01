rawpixel
Idea leuconoe. Commonly known as the Paper Kite, Idea leuconoe are native to densely forested regions in South China, South…
Idea leuconoe. Commonly known as the Paper Kite, Idea leuconoe are native to densely forested regions in South China, South Japan, Malaya, Java, Borneo, and the Philippines. These butterflies have weak, fluttery flight interspersed with gliding due to the high ratio of their wing-size to body-size. Their wings are generally a light yellow, brown, or off-white, with dark brown or black veins and spots. Original public domain image from Flickr

