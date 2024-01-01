https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021250Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsIdea leuconoe. Commonly known as the Paper Kite, Idea leuconoe are native to densely forested regions in South China, South Japan, Malaya, Java, Borneo, and the Philippines. These butterflies have weak, fluttery flight interspersed with gliding due to the high ratio of their wing-size to body-size. Their wings are generally a light yellow, brown, or off-white, with dark brown or black veins and spots. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreIdea leuconoe. Commonly known as the Paper Kite, Idea leuconoe are native to densely forested regions in South China, South Japan, Malaya, Java, Borneo, and the Philippines. These butterflies have weak, fluttery flight interspersed with gliding due to the high ratio of their wing-size to body-size. Their wings are generally a light yellow, brown, or off-white, with dark brown or black veins and spots. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5472 x 3648 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now