rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021251
Green vegetable bug. Nezara viridula, commonly known as the southern green stink bug (USA) or green vegetable bug (Australia…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Green vegetable bug. Nezara viridula, commonly known as the southern green stink bug (USA) or green vegetable bug (Australia and New Zealand), is a plant-feeding stink bug. Although believed to have originated in Ethiopia, it can now be found around the world. Because of its preference for certain species of legumes, such as beans and soybeans, it is an economically important pest on such crops. Original public domain image from Flickr

More

Green vegetable bug. Nezara viridula, commonly known as the southern green stink bug (USA) or green vegetable bug (Australia and New Zealand), is a plant-feeding stink bug. Although believed to have originated in Ethiopia, it can now be found around the world. Because of its preference for certain species of legumes, such as beans and soybeans, it is an economically important pest on such crops. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License