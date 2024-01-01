rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021253
Sheep. A fleece, a woollen coat of a domestic sheep or long-haired goat, especially after having been sheared (but before…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sheep. A fleece, a woollen coat of a domestic sheep or long-haired goat, especially after having been sheared (but before being processed into yarn or thread). Original public domain image from Flickr

More

Sheep. A fleece, a woollen coat of a domestic sheep or long-haired goat, especially after having been sheared (but before being processed into yarn or thread). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License