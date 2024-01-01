rawpixel
Karaka or New Zealand Laurel (Corynocarpus laevigatus) is an evergreen tree of the family Corynocarpaceae endemic to New Zealand. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License