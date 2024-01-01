rawpixel
Madagascan Day Gecko. Most comfortable in hot and humid climates, the Madagascan giant day gecko is right at home in the…
Madagascan Day Gecko. Most comfortable in hot and humid climates, the Madagascan giant day gecko is right at home in the Tropical Forest. Hailing from the rainforest, grasslands and plantations of northern Madagascar, this gecko is also found on the Seychelles Islands. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License