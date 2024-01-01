rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021262
Greater Flamingo. The flamingo is about 42 inches tall and has a wingspan of about five feet. The greater flamingo has and pink feathers and black-tipped wings. It has a very long neck, long pink legs and webbed pink feet with three toes. It has a large hooked bill with a black tip that is curved down. Males and females look alike, although the male is a little larger. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License