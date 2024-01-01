rawpixel
King penguins are slightly smaller and lighter than their southern relative, the emperor penguin, making them the second largest penguin species. Adults have bright golden-orange spoon-shaped head markings on both sides of the neck, grading to paler orange on the upper breast, fading to yellow, then white. The rest of the head, chin and throat are black with greenish sheen, the back is silvery-grey, and the belly is satin white. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License