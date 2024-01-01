https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021267Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsKing penguins are slightly smaller and lighter than their southern relative, the emperor penguin, making them the second largest penguin species. Adults have bright golden-orange spoon-shaped head markings on both sides of the neck, grading to paler orange on the upper breast, fading to yellow, then white. The rest of the head, chin and throat are black with greenish sheen, the back is silvery-grey, and the belly is satin white. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreKing penguins are slightly smaller and lighter than their southern relative, the emperor penguin, making them the second largest penguin species. Adults have bright golden-orange spoon-shaped head markings on both sides of the neck, grading to paler orange on the upper breast, fading to yellow, then white. The rest of the head, chin and throat are black with greenish sheen, the back is silvery-grey, and the belly is satin white. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 780 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2400 x 1560 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now