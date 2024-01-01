https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021273Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsThe Northland Green Gecko is found only in the Northland region of New Zealand, north of Whangaroa. It is vivid green, with gray or gold highlights, on either side - along the dorsal edges. Males have a blue band along the sides, below the limbs, and the underbelly of both sexes is bright pale green and sometimes with a yellow tinge. Growth is to 200 mm. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreThe Northland Green Gecko is found only in the Northland region of New Zealand, north of Whangaroa. It is vivid green, with gray or gold highlights, on either side - along the dorsal edges. Males have a blue band along the sides, below the limbs, and the underbelly of both sexes is bright pale green and sometimes with a yellow tinge. Growth is to 200 mm. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 725 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2400 x 1449 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now