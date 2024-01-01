rawpixel
The Northland Green Gecko is found only in the Northland region of New Zealand, north of Whangaroa. It is vivid green, with gray or gold highlights, on either side - along the dorsal edges. Males have a blue band along the sides, below the limbs, and the underbelly of both sexes is bright pale green and sometimes with a yellow tinge. Growth is to 200 mm. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License