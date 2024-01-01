https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021280Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsKoi fish is domesticated version of common carp. This fish is most famous by its beautiful colors that have been created via selective breeding. There are over 20 different varieties of koi fish that differ in color, patterns and type of scales. Koi fish originates from Eastern Asia. This fish lives in fresh waters. Thanks to its beauty and increased popularity in the past century, koi fish can be found in the ponds throughout the world. Since koi fish is numerous and kept in private aquacultures, it is not on the list of endangered species. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreKoi fish is domesticated version of common carp. This fish is most famous by its beautiful colors that have been created via selective breeding. There are over 20 different varieties of koi fish that differ in color, patterns and type of scales. Koi fish originates from Eastern Asia. This fish lives in fresh waters. Thanks to its beauty and increased popularity in the past century, koi fish can be found in the ponds throughout the world. Since koi fish is numerous and kept in private aquacultures, it is not on the list of endangered species. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 803 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2343 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3872 x 2592 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now