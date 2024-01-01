rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021280
Koi fish is domesticated version of common carp. This fish is most famous by its beautiful colors that have been created via…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Koi fish is domesticated version of common carp. This fish is most famous by its beautiful colors that have been created via selective breeding. There are over 20 different varieties of koi fish that differ in color, patterns and type of scales. Koi fish originates from Eastern Asia. This fish lives in fresh waters. Thanks to its beauty and increased popularity in the past century, koi fish can be found in the ponds throughout the world. Since koi fish is numerous and kept in private aquacultures, it is not on the list of endangered species. Original public domain image from Flickr

More

Koi fish is domesticated version of common carp. This fish is most famous by its beautiful colors that have been created via selective breeding. There are over 20 different varieties of koi fish that differ in color, patterns and type of scales. Koi fish originates from Eastern Asia. This fish lives in fresh waters. Thanks to its beauty and increased popularity in the past century, koi fish can be found in the ponds throughout the world. Since koi fish is numerous and kept in private aquacultures, it is not on the list of endangered species. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License