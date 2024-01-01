https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021283Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsMerino lamb. Merinos vary considerably in size, conformation, and extent of skin folds, but the prevailing trend in breeding is to develop sheep of medium size, with fair mutton conformation and a minimum of skin folds. The colour of their faces and legs is white. Although they have a considerable growth of wool on their faces, it is seldom extensive enough to cause wool blindness. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreMerino lamb. Merinos vary considerably in size, conformation, and extent of skin folds, but the prevailing trend in breeding is to develop sheep of medium size, with fair mutton conformation and a minimum of skin folds. The colour of their faces and legs is white. Although they have a considerable growth of wool on their faces, it is seldom extensive enough to cause wool blindness. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1427 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2400 x 1712 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now