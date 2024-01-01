rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Struthiolaria papulosa, common name the "ostrich foot snail" or "ostrich foot shell", is a species of medium-sized sea snail, a marine gastropod mollusc in the family Struthiolariidae. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License