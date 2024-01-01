rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021287
Mustering Shepherds in the high country use teams of dogs to help them muster stock off the hills for shearingand weaning.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Mustering Shepherds in the high country use teams of dogs to help them muster stock off the hills for shearingand weaning. The sheepdogs make it possible for one or two men to handle mobs of thousands of sheep. Original public domain image from Flickr

More

Mustering Shepherds in the high country use teams of dogs to help them muster stock off the hills for shearingand weaning. The sheepdogs make it possible for one or two men to handle mobs of thousands of sheep. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License