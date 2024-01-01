rawpixel
Dahlia plants are amazing, another example of horticultural magic. The dinner plate types can grow a full metre high in just a few months while producing blooms almost 30 cm across. Underground, the same thing is happening. Should you decide to dig up your dahlia tubers at the end of the season, you'll be impressed with what's been happing under the soil surface. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License