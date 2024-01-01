rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021305
A guardian angel is an angel assigned to protect and guide a particular person or group. Belief in guardian angels can be…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A guardian angel is an angel assigned to protect and guide a particular person or group. Belief in guardian angels can be traced throughout all antiquity. Original public domain image from Flickr

More

A guardian angel is an angel assigned to protect and guide a particular person or group. Belief in guardian angels can be traced throughout all antiquity. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License