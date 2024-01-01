rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021314
White RhinocerosThe white rhinoceros or square-lipped rhinoceros is the largest and most numerous species of rhinoceros that…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

White Rhinoceros
The white rhinoceros or square-lipped rhinoceros is the largest and most numerous species of rhinoceros that exists. It has a wide mouth used for grazing and is the most social of all rhino species. Original public domain image from Flickr

More

White Rhinoceros
The white rhinoceros or square-lipped rhinoceros is the largest and most numerous species of rhinoceros that exists. It has a wide mouth used for grazing and is the most social of all rhino species. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License