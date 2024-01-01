https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021330Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsRaspberry Ice Rose. A real classic. Clusters of Cream flowers with raspberry margins. Great for the vase with lot's of vigour & very good health. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreRaspberry Ice Rose. A real classic. Clusters of Cream flowers with raspberry margins. Great for the vase with lot's of vigour & very good health. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 904 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3323 x 2502 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now