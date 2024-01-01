https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021333Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsSultan Omar Ali Saifuddin Mosque is a an exclamation point above the Brunei River, and the so-called village in the water, Kampong Ayer. Built on an artificial lagoon on the banks of the river, the mosque initially seems more attraction than place of worship. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreSultan Omar Ali Saifuddin Mosque is a an exclamation point above the Brunei River, and the so-called village in the water, Kampong Ayer. Built on an artificial lagoon on the banks of the river, the mosque initially seems more attraction than place of worship. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 711 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2338 x 1385 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now