Merino ewes. When Australian sheep farmers crossed the Tasman Sea to New Zealand, they brought livestock with them. In particular, they brought the Spanish merino breed which was well established in Australia by the 1840s. New Zealand sheep farmers continued to import Australian stud merino for many years.