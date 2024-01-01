rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021351
Fern frond. Ferns are typically found in moist, forested areas because they require lots of water. Ferns are abundant in all…
Fern frond. Ferns are typically found in moist, forested areas because they require lots of water. Ferns are abundant in all damp situations in New Zealand forests, forming the undergrowth beneath a dense canopy of evergreen trees. They are also found growing on tree trunks and branches and along stream banks. Original public domain image from Flickr

More

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License