https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021356Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsJelly fish. There are many types of jellyfish in the ocean. These jelly-like creatures pulse along on ocean currents. Inside their bell-shaped body is an opening that is its mouth. They eat and discard waste from this opening. As jellyfish squirt water from their mouths they are propelled forward. Tentacles hang down from the smooth bag-like body and sting their prey. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreJelly fish. There are many types of jellyfish in the ocean. These jelly-like creatures pulse along on ocean currents. Inside their bell-shaped body is an opening that is its mouth. They eat and discard waste from this opening. As jellyfish squirt water from their mouths they are propelled forward. Tentacles hang down from the smooth bag-like body and sting their prey. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3264 x 2448 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now