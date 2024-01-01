rawpixel
Magnolia campbellii flowers have a cup and saucer shape due to the stiff upright position of the inner tepals surrounded by…
Magnolia campbellii flowers have a cup and saucer shape due to the stiff upright position of the inner tepals surrounded by stiff lateral outer tepals. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain

