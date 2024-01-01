rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Betty Harkness flower. Wonderful perfume and elegant blooms borne on handsome plants with leathery foliage. Uses: Hedges…
Betty Harkness flower. Wonderful perfume and elegant blooms borne on handsome plants with leathery foliage. Uses: Hedges, beds and cutting. Original public domain image from Flickr
Public Domain Free CC0 image

View CC0 License