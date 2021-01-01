https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021873SaveSaveChristmas greeting Instagram post template, editable vector setMorePremiumID : 4021873View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 321.35 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Yeseva One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Yeseva One fontPlayfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontDownload AllChristmas greeting Instagram post template, editable vector setMore