Internal view of main window.

Openned 6th Aug 2013.One of Christchurch's exciting new buildings is the Transitional 'Cardboard' Cathedral designed by Japanese architect Shigeru Ban. ChristChurch Cathedral development manager Craig Dixon discusses the Cardboard Cathedral design. Cardboard Cathedral design



The Cardboard Cathedral is expected to be completed in 2013 and it is being constructed on the site of the former St John's Latimer Square Anglican Church. With seating for 700, the Cathedral will also provide a venue for concerts, exhibitions, and civic and community events.



The Cathedral will make use of varied construction materials from cardboard tubes to timber beams, structural steel and concrete. It is the largest 'emergency structure' to be designed by Shigeru Ban who, with the support of associate architect Yoshie Narimatsu, has contributed his time free of charge and gifted the building's design to the Cathedral, Diocese and Christchurch. Original public domain image from Flickr