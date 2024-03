TSS Earnslaw.

Lake Wakatipu. NZ

A cruise on Lake Wakatipu aboard the iconic steamship the TSS Earnslaw is undoubtedly one of the best ways to experience Queenstown’s famed scenic beauty.



The leisurely 90 minute cruise across the lake showcases some of Queenstown’s spectacular alpine scenery while offering you plenty of time to explore a piece of Queenstown’s living history – the 100 year old TSS Earnslaw. Original public domain image from Flickr