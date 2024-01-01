Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in Christchurch

The main dome of the severely damaged Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in Christchurch is to be removed over several months to reduce the risk of part or all of the remaining structure collapsing. The cathedrals bell towers and part of its front façade collapsed during the 6.3 magnitude earthquake on February 22.



According to a statement from Christchurch diocese, an engineers report based on an exterior inspection revealed that the dome of the cathedral is forcing the weight-bearing structures of the building outwards. This represents a severe hazard to the surrounding area. Another earthquake like that of February 22 would see the dome topple. Original public domain image from Flickr