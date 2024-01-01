https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4022237Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Shotover River is located in the Otago region of the South Island of New Zealand.[1] The name correctly suggests that this 75-kilometre (47 mi) long river is fast flowing, with numerous rapids. The river flows generally south from the Southern Alps on its journey running through the Skippers Canyon, draining the area between the Richardson Mountains and the Harris Mountains, before flowing into the Kawarau River east of Queenstown. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 4022237View CC0 LicenseJPEGPresentation JPEG 2560 x 1441 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1441 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1441 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1081 px | 300 dpiYoutube JPEG 2560 x 1441 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1081 px | 300 dpi4K HD JPEG 3840 x 2161 px | 300 dpi5K HD JPEG 5120 x 2882 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5472 x 3080 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Shotover River is located in the Otago region of the South Island of New Zealand.[1] The name correctly suggests that this 75-kilometre (47 mi) long river is fast flowing, with numerous rapids. The river flows generally south from the Southern Alps on its journey running through the Skippers Canyon, draining the area between the Richardson Mountains and the Harris Mountains, before flowing into the Kawarau River east of Queenstown. Original public domain image from FlickrMore