Yellow mellow.

The beautiful language of flowers has been used throughout history as part of different rich cultures and traditions. The ancient Mayan civilization, for instance, regarded yellow flowers in general as a symbol of abundance.



In Eastern parts of the globe, such as Japan, the color yellow is deemed sacred and worthy of royal. This belief, of course, includes yellow flowers as well.



Rumor has it that the French see yellow as a color of jealousy. While this could come in handy if you want to subtly send your beau this type of message, you may want to think twice first about handing over a bouquet of yellow flowers to someone from France.



More importantly, in Mexico, yellow flowers, especially marigolds, are only used to honor the dead. Original public domain image from Flickr