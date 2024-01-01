Laura Bassi.

Icebreaker.

Dry Dock Port of Lyttelton NZ

Laura Bassi (formerly Polar Queen and RRS Ernest Shackleton) is an icebreaking research vessel operated by the Italian national institute for oceongraphic and geophysical experimentation, Istituto Nazionale di Oceanografia e di Geofisica Sperimentale [it] (OGS). Between 1999 and 2019, she was the British Antarctic Survey logistics ship, primarily used for the resupply of scientific stations in the Antarctic. Original public domain image from Flickr