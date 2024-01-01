rawpixel
Silver gull (Chroicocephalus novaehollandiae)The silver gull (Chroicocephalus novaehollandiae) is the most common gull seen…
Silver gull (Chroicocephalus novaehollandiae)
The silver gull (Chroicocephalus novaehollandiae) is the most common gull seen in Australia. It has been found throughout the continent, but particularly at or near coastal areas. Original public domain image from Flickr

