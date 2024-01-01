Circular Quay Sydney

Circular Quay is always a hive of activity being a major transport hub interconnecting trains, buses and ferries. Circular Quay is also central to Sydney's major attractions: The Sydney Harbour Bridge, The Rocks and Sydney Opera House. There are often many talented buskers and street entertainers delighting passers-by. The area also offers a selection of dining options as well as centres for tour bookings, day trips and harbour cruises. Original public domain image from Flickr