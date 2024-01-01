rawpixel
On Sydney Harbour,
The Sydney Opera House is a multi-venue performing arts centre at Sydney Harbour located in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. It is one of the 20th century's most famous and distinctive buildings. Original public domain image from Flickr

