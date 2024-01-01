Goodyear FG-1D Corsair.

The Corsair was the first American aircraft to exceed 400 mph in straight and level flight in 1940. Of durable design, the type was in service in various parts of the world from 1942 until the late 1960's. The Corsair was the premier Navy and Marine fighter of World War II. Along with the Grumman Hellcat, it is credited with turning the tide of the Pacific air war by overwhelming the once-fearsome Japanese Zero fighter. Besides its role in air-to-air combat, Corsairs were used as fighter-bombers near the end of WWII and throughout the Korean War.



The bent-wing design allowed for shorter, stronger gear for carrier landings. The unusual wing not only gave the Corsair its distinctive shape, but also reduced drag, allowing the "Bent Wing Bird" even greater speed.



The RNZAF operated over 400 Corsairs through out 1944/1945. Its size allowed the RNZAF to hang bombs from the wings and fuselage making the aircraft very capable in a ground attack role. Original public domain image from Flickr