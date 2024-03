Ileodictyon cibarium.

(basket fungi)

Ileodictyon cibarium is a saprobic species of fungus in the family Phallaceae. It is native to New Zealand, where it commonly known as the basket fungus or the white basket fungus, alluding to the fruiting bodies that are shaped somewhat like a round or oval ball with interlaced or latticed branches. Original public domain image from Flickr