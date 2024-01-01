Hollyford River.

Fiordland NZ

The Hollyford River is in the southwest of the South Island of New Zealand. It runs for 72 kilometres (45 mi) through Fiordland, its sources being close to the Homer Tunnel and in Gertrude Valley in the southern Darren Mountains.



At first, the river flows southeast and east, coming as close as 1km to the east-west divide of the South Island, before continuing north through the glacier-formed Hollyford Valley. Near the end, the river passes through Lake McKerrow before reaching Martins Bay on the coast of the Tasman Sea 25 kilometres (16 mi) north of Milford Sound. Original public domain image from Flickr