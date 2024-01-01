Streetcars New Orleans.

A unique and fun way to see the city



Streetcars are a charming and convenient way to experience the many areas of New Orleans. Four distinct lines, each originating Downtown, will take you through the French Quarter and beyond to places you might not otherwise get to see.



The red Canal Streetcar Line takes locals and tourists to work and play each day on a 5.5-mile route from the foot of Canal Street through the Central Business District and into the Mid-City area. The line ends at City Park Avenue at the historic cemeteries or “Cities of the Dead.” Get out and walk around. Some of the most interesting architecture in the city is right here. Original public domain image from Flickr