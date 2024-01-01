Russell Lupins in New Zealand

For about 4-5 weeks at the end of each year, the center of New Zealand’s South Island bursts into color — purples and pinks and blues and yellows sprout up along lake sides and in riverbeds in Mackenzie Country, making the already-stunning views even more incredible.



The story goes that the wife of a local farmer decided the drab center of New Zealand’s South Island could use some color. So for years she secretly spread lupin seeds along the roadways and riverbeds each spring — some more embellished versions of the story have her doing so while riding naked on the back of a white stallion. Original public domain image from Flickr