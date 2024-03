Kiokoi. New Zealand fern.

Blechnum novae-zelandiae, commonly known as palm-leaf fern or kiokio, is a species of fern found in New Zealand. It can often be found growing in clay soil on embankments and roadsides.



B. novae-zelandiae has long fronds that grow up to 2 metres long by 50 cm wide. They are pink when new and as they age they turn green and darken. Original public domain image from Flickr