Coops Shot Tower Melbourne.

Surely one of the most-Instagrammed buildings in Melbourne, the Coop’s Shot Tower inside Melbourne Central. It was the tallest building in Melbourne's CBD until the mid-1940s, and has become one of the city’s most enduring landmarks. But it's also one of the most significant buildings in Australia’s industrial history.



The Coop’s Shot Tower is one of only three 19th century shot towers remaining in Australia—the oldest (and the only one you can climb) is in Hobart; the tallest is just five kilometres away in Clifton Hill. Thanks to the shopping centre built around it during the 1980s, the Coop’s Shot Tower is the best preserved. Inside the second floor of the tower, Melbourne Central's Shot Tower Museum has the low-down on the history of shot manufacture. Original public domain image from Flickr