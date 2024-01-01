Dg class Diesel-Electric locomotive.

These Ex New Zealand Rail Dg class locos were built by English Electric in England in 1956, two of which are preserved in operating condition by the Weka Pass Railway. These locos weighing over 65 tons for only 750 hp, are in true British style "built like a brick out-house". But this means they were built to last, most of the body panels are galvanised!



The Weka Pass Railway is a historic rural railway using both vintage steam and diesel-electric locomotives on 12.8 km of scenic line through the unique limestone beauty of the Weka Pass out of Waipara where superior weather patterns provide crystal clear air and high sunshine hours. The Weka Pass Railway is a totally voluntary organisation, whose members are dedicated to the preservation of New Zealand's rail heritage. Original public domain image from Flickr