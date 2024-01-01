The Burrell Traction Engine.

Charles Burrell & Sons were builders of steam traction engines, agricultural machinery, steam trucks and steam tram engines. The company were based in Thetford, Norfolk and operated from the St Nicholas works on Minstergate and St Nicholas Street some of which survives today.



At their height they employed over 350 people and were the largest employer within the town. The company became known for producing reliable and good-looking steam-powered engines which were always built to customers' requirements. The company declined after the First World War when internal combustion engines started to become a cheaper alternative to steam engines. The company finally closed in 1928, with the final engines being built Richard Garrett & Sons at Leiston, Suffolk. Original public domain image from Flickr