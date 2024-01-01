BridgeClimb Sydney.

BridgeClimb Sydney is the company that provides climb experiences to the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Over 3 million visitors from over 137 different countries and territories have climbed the southern half of the bridge.



Four different types of climbs can be taken throughout dawn, day, twilight and night, originating with The Bridge Climb, which guides climbers to the top of the bridge in a round-trip that takes over three hours. To better explore the engineering of the structure, The Discovery Climb guides guests to the heart of the steel bridge and then to the top. The Express Climb is offered for a shortened experience.[2] In January 2012, BridgeClimb introduced a fourth climb option, the Mandarin Climb, where guests are taken on a climb by a Mandarin-speaking guide.



There have been over 4,000 proposals at the summit of the bridge and couples also have the option to get married on the bridge, 134 meters above Sydney Harbour. The experience has also attracted many famous actors, musicians and members of royalty, including cast members of The Biggest Loser, Kylie Minogue, Zac Efron, Nicole Kidman, Robert De Niro, Prince Harry and more recently Oprah Winfrey.



In 2002, Ross Stephens and Giles Tuffin successfully traversed the bridge in full costume, and successfully raised $97,000 for charity.



Anyone over the age of ten years and in good health can climb. There is no maximum age, with the oldest climber being 100 years old.