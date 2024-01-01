rawpixel
Mycena is a large genus of small saprotrophic mushrooms that are rarely more than a few centimeters in width. They are characterized by a white spore print, a small conical or bell-shaped cap, and a thin fragile stem. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4023517

