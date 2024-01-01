Sulphur tufts (hypholema fasciculare)

This fungus is poisonous.

Sulphur Tuft is a pale to bright sulphur yellow mushroom with a orange to brown coloured tip growing in groups or "tufts" on rotting wood in forests and woodlands to a height of about 18cm (7in) and 3-6cm (1.2-2.3in). A very common mushroom in most temperate forest regions. It can also be found on forestry wood chips used as a mulch and occasionally in grass, but will actually be growing on rotting buried tree roots. It is inedible containing poisons that can cause liver damage, symptoms are nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and emesis. Spores are a purple-brown colour, gills greenish when immature, they smell a bit like iodine. Sulphur Tuft is not edible and can be mistaken for both the edible Hypholoma capnoides and for Honey Mushrooms of the Armillaria group.