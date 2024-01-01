Autumn in Alberta.

Fish Creek Park is a provincial park located in the southern part of Calgary, Alberta, Canada. It is the largest urban park in Canada and one of the largest urban parks in North America, stretching 19 km (12 mi) from east to west. At 13.48 km2 (5.20 sq mi), it is over three times the size of Vancouver's Stanley Park.



Fish Creek flows along the length of the park and joins the Bow River at the east side of the park. Fish Creek park used to span the width of the city but Calgary has grown beyond the edges of the park. Original public domain image from Flickr