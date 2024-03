Coconuts day at the beach.

The coconut comes from the coconut palm tree which grows throughout the tropics and subtropics.

The name coconut is derived from 16th century Portuguese sailors who thought the 3 small holes on the coconut shell resembled the human face so dubbed the fruit "coco" meaning "grinning face, grin, or grimace" The word nut was added in English later on. Original public domain image from Flickr