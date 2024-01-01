NH90 Helicopter.

The NH90 is an advanced medium utility helicopter, capable of undertaking a wide variety of roles. It incorporates new and sustainable technologies and represents a substantial improvement on the Iroquois that will provide the NZDF with a contemporary, highly capable and deployable helicopter. The NH90 will be used for frontline military and civil operations.



The RNZAF will take have eight NH90 helicopters in its fleet. Four have already been delivered, two more helicopters are expected to be delivered late 2013 and the last two early 2014.



The NH90 can carry up to 12 fully equipped soldiers or up to 18 lightly equipped troops (allowing for door gunners). It can carry up to 9 stretchers plus medical staff or palletised cargo; it can also lift the Army’s Light Operational Vehicle.



It has the capability to support ground operations, disaster relief, search and rescue counter-drug operations and counter terrorism. Police, Customs, Maritime NZ, Civil Defence, Foreign Affairs and Trade and NZAID and the Department of Conservation all will be able to make effective use of the NH90.