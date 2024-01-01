Pelican in the sunset.

Pelicans as a whole are big birds with a very large wingspan, large beaks and are very well known One of the reason such a big bird can fly is that its skeleton is very light (10% of their weight).



Australian Pelicans are white in colour with black wingtips and black markings on their tail. Behind their head and part way down their neck there is a "streak" of grey Their bill and very large bill pouch are pink and is the longest beak/bill of any, of all the types of Pelicans in the world , whilst their legs and feet are blue-grey in colour.



They are so buoyant they cannot sink under water, though unlike most water birds they do not have a lot of water proof oil on their feathers etc so they can get wet and cold. Original public domain image from Flickr