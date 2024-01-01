rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4024143
Big dog. Skagway. Alaska. Husky is a general name for a type of dog used to pull sleds in northern regions, differentiated…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Big dog. Skagway. Alaska. Husky is a general name for a type of dog used to pull sleds in northern regions, differentiated from other sled-dog types by their fast pulling style. They are "an ever-changing cross-breed of the...fastest dogs". Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4024143

View CC0 License

Big dog. Skagway. Alaska. Husky is a general name for a type of dog used to pull sleds in northern regions, differentiated from other sled-dog types by their fast pulling style. They are "an ever-changing cross-breed of the...fastest dogs". Original public domain image from Flickr

More